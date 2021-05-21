newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kern County, CA

Kern's unemployment rate declined in April to 10.7%

By The Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Californian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKern's unemployment rate improved in April to a seasonally unadjusted 10.7 percent, down nearly half a point from the month before, as the county's agricultural employers took on an additional 13,000 workers, according to state data released Friday. The numbers point to continuing local recovery from the coronavirus crisis. A...

www.bakersfield.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Coronavirus
Kern County, CA
Business
County
Kern County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rate#Edd#Jobless Rate#April#March Totals#Employers#State Data#Service Providing Jobs#Farm#Crisis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Six tips to compete in Kern County’s competitive homebuying market

If you’re hoping to buy a home this summer, you’re in good company. Homebuyers in Kern County face the most competitive U.S. housing market in decades, with low mortgage rates, low inventory and strong demand heating bidding wars. The past year has fueled a stronger desire for homeownership — in Bakersfield, the housing market has surpassed the pricing level it hit before the economic crash of 2008.
California StateTaft Midway Driller

New COVID-19 cases plummet in California

California reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 10,600 new cases. That's down 19.7% from the previous week's tally of 13,200 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. California ranked 50th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Landlords work with commercial tenants to help them survive the pandemic

The phone calls fielded by Kern County commercial real estate owners during the coronavirus crisis have ranged from the merely painful to the genuinely tragic. Tenants begged for rent relief after being unable to make a sale for months on end because of state operating restrictions. Retail landlords responded by...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Lawmakers react to state budget plan

State lawmakers representing Kern County reacted to Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed state budget, which was rolled out on Friday. Here were those emailed to The Californian:. “We have heard the Governor’s lofty promises and rhetoric before. The $75 billion surplus on the heels of a pandemic is the clearest indication that Californians are over-taxed and the tax burden needs to be permanently reduced immediately. California has staggering crises and problems: homelessness, housing affordability, lack of affordable and reliable energy, need for more water infrastructure to endure droughts, wildfires, EDD mismanagement, bad business climate, and high cost of living forcing Californians out of our state. We do not have a revenue problem in our state, we have an incompetent government that cannot fix the basics in our state. We need a new direction that actually achieves real results for all Californians."
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Masks still required for now in Kern, statewide despite new CDC guidance

The federal government may have relaxed its mask recommendations, but masks continue to be required under California rules, a Kern County Public Health official said Friday morning. "California Department of Public Health has not updated their mask guidance at this time. California residents should continue to follow the current state...