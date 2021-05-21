newsbreak-logo
Monett, MO

Monett School District to replace football field after significant damage from vandalism

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
KYTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Vandalism to Monett’s football field has taken an expensive turn. Last month, vandals covered the field with bright orange paint. Maintenance crews worked tirelessly to clean it up, but unfortunately, the football field will need to be replaced. ”We did file a claim with the insurance...

