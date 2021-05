May 21—A 31-year-old man from Beloit was injured and taken to a hospital after a drive-by shooting Friday morning, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said. Rock County Sheriff's deputies responded along with Beloit police and fire to a report of the shooting on the 1800 block of Milwaukee Road near the bridge over the Turtle Creek flood plain at around 9:40 a.m., Sgt. Josh Lund said.