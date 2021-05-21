Soon audiences can be in the room where it happens: 'Hamilton' back early at Pantages

In The Heights has a sneaky showstopping musical number according to director Jon Chu. He talked to the Associated Press about the upcoming HBO Max/theater release. The movie has had a couple of trailers and the television spots are picking up steam. For Chu, this story has the potential to be one of those films that get the audience to stand up and cheer. ‘Paciencia y Fe’ is the big number that the director feels will connect with the people out there watching. According to Chu, this song was a major moment at a table read for the script. Olga Merediz knocked it out of the park and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house by the time the song was over. So, if there are a bunch of moments like that, the movie is going to do just fine.