Soon audiences can be in the room where it happens: 'Hamilton' back early at Pantages
Now that Los Angeles is reopening, the world is wide enough for "Hamilton" to return to the Pantages in August. The everything-winning cultural phenomenon had a blazing 21-week run at the landmark L.A. venue in 2017. It was set to return in March 2020 for an eight-month engagement when a certain novel coronavirus shut everything down. Friday, the theater announced that audiences wouldn't have to wait for as long as they thought: The production, which had been rescheduled to open Oct. 12, will instead open two months early: Aug. 17.www.tribuneledgernews.com