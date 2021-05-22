The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Goes to “Crazy Different Places” Visited by Rick Grimes
The Walking Dead: World Beyond goes to "crazy different places" unlike any seen before on The Walking Dead when the spin-off returns for Season 2, teases series co-creator and executive producer Scott Gimple. The upcoming second and final season of the limited event series, which pits its split-up group of young survivors against the Civic Republic Military on their turf, might even visit never-before-seen places once visited by the missing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) after his fateful helicopter flight away from The Walking Dead.comicbook.com