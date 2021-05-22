newsbreak-logo
Warriors’ Damion Lee nearing return, could be available for potential playoff series

By Wes Goldberg
Mercury News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGuard Damion Lee, who has not played in more than a month after testing positive for COVID-19, is nearing a return and could play if the Warriors advance to the playoffs after Friday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. According to coach Steve Kerr, Lee has begun scrimmaging with the...

