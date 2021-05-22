Classical CDs: Horns, musical autobiography and Australian landscapes

Last century was, in the history of Western music, the first time that different genres of music became more popular than the classical genre. Besides some traditional folk tunes and religious songs, classical music was what well-to-do people played and listened to for nearly three hundred years. This all changed in the 20th century when other types of music began to emerge and evolve from the foundations laid by previous composers. Of course, it is difficult to differentiate select genres of music from one another because there aren’t universal rules surrounding these classifications. Classical music is split up into a few separate eras because each time period produced its own original music. However, you could say that impressionistic composers such as M. Ravel and J. Turina created a whole other genre that was unlike anything ever heard before. For the purposes of this column, I have exaggerated the generalizations that apply to different genres of music — Such as rock music having guitars — so that I can clearly explain the shift that led to the decline of classical music’s popularity.