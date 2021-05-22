Classical CDs: Horns, musical autobiography and Australian landscapes
Dennis Brain: Homage (Warner Classics) Eleven CDs, assembled to mark the centenary of the legendary hornist's birth. Whoop whoop. Start at the beginning, with a 1938 recording of Mozart's K334 Divertimento. The horn writing isn't spectacular but the two players are perfectly blended, phrasing as one. This was the 16-year-old Dennis Brain's recording debut, sat alongside his father Aubrey in Abbey Road Studios. Dennis's clean, pure tone was a constant throughout his short but spectacular career, the move from a narrow-bore piston instrument to a modern Alexander horn managed without any loss of lustre.