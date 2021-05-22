Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith accounts for approximately 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.