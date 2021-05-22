Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)
Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com