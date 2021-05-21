newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Cooper restores work-search requirement for unemployed workers

By Nyamekye Daniel
Posted by 
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The Center Square) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Friday to restore the state's work-search requirement for unemployment benefits. Cooper had waived the requirement last year to help workers laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He restored the mandate in March but only for new unemployment claimants. Republicans sent a letter to Cooper on Friday, urging him to fully reinstate the policy in light of staff shortages at North Carolina businesses.

www.thecentersquare.com
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rate#Federal Employment#Federal Jobs#State Benefits#Job Security#House#North Carolina Restaurant#Unemployed Workers#Jobless Workers#Jobless Benefits#Employers#Claimants#Staff Shortages#Complete Training#Federal Funds#Ncworks#North Carolina Businesses#Senate Republicans#Guidelines#Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Economynews4sanantonio.com

Florida to withdraw from federal pandemic unemployment benefit program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) — Florida will end its participation in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program effective June 26. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced the decision Monday to withdraw from the program that provides a supplemental $300 weekly FPUC payment for those unemployed. It also comes as business...
Real EstatePosted by
The Center Square

Study shows Illinoisans behind on mortgage payments

(The Center Square) – A new study shows Illinois is leading the Midwest in delinquent mortgages. Data from the Mortgage Bankers Association shows 5.7% of Illinois homeowners were at least 90 days behind on their payments at the end of 2020. The next closest was Indiana at 5.1%, Missouri was at 4.1% and Iowa and Wisconsin were both below 4%.
Montpelier, VTTimes-Argus

Unemployment

As the Vermont Department of Labor begins to deny unemployment benefits of people whose job search does not please them, remember some factors. Schools are starting to reopen, but less experienced workers often must work odd hours. With summer coming, and day care cost and availability, some children will be left home alone.
Pennsylvania StateBradenton Herald

Pennsylvania to resume work-search rule for jobless benefits

Pennsylvania will resume work search requirements in July for hundreds of thousands of people receiving unemployment compensation, a top Wolf administration official said Monday. Gov. Tom Wolf's acting labor and industry secretary, Jennifer Berrier, told a state House of Representatives committee hearing the requirement will resume July 18, meaning people...
Income TaxPosted by
The Center Square

Survey: Arizonans favor a flat tax

(The Center Square) - A survey commissioned by Americans for Prosperity-Arizona (AFP-AZ) reveals that nearly two-thirds of Arizonans favor reducing the personal income tax rate, inspiring AFP-AZ’s plan to reduce income tax rates starting in 2023. Arizonans believe a reduction in income tax will bolster the state’s economic growth, according...
Florida StatePosted by
The Center Square

Florida TaxWatch: ‘Budget turkeys’ down, but still too much murk in project spending

(The Center Square) – It’s been a post-session tradition since 1983 for Florida TaxWatch (FTW), the Tallahassee-based taxpayer advocacy nonprofit, to produce an annual “budget turkey” list of “individual appropriations that circumvent a thoughtful and thorough budget process.”. FTW released its 2021 Budget Turkey Watch Monday that identifies 116 appropriations...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Center Square

House approves sending constitutional spending change back to Louisiana voters

(The Center Square) – The Louisiana House voted Monday to advance a state constitutional amendment meant to restrain state spending. The same measure sailed through the Louisiana Legislature last year before being defeated by voters at a 56-44 margin. The change faced some opposition in the House this year, requiring two votes Monday to gain the assent of the two-thirds of members needed for passage.
Economynbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

The end is near for federal unemployment benefits for Nebraskans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska is the latest state to announce an end to federal pandemic unemployment benefits. Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced a withdrawal from the program effective June 19. Currently, those on unemployment are getting a weekly payment of $300 in addition to their state benefits. About 16,000...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Center Square

Senators propose tightening Pennsylvania’s Breach of Personal Information Act after contact tracing fiasco

(The Center Square) – A Senate panel advanced a bill on Monday that would tighten Pennsylvania’s Breach of Personal Information Act after the state’s contact tracing program left identifying data for 72,000 residents exposed. Senate Bill 696 would require state agencies, counties, municipalities and school districts to notify those impacted...
EconomyPosted by
Franklin County Free Press

Unemployment compensation: Residents must look for work

Pennsylvania residents claiming unemployment compensation must begin searching for work during the week of July 11 in order to keep their benefits, the Department of Labor & Industry said Monday. Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier told the House Labor & Industry Committee the 14-month moratorium on the requirement expires July 18....
Economykynt1450.com

SD Unemployment and Jobs Report are Stable

The latest jobs report in South Dakota shows unemployment claims continue to decline, but there is an uptick in first-time claims. The Department of Labor reported 364 initial claims Thursday, an increase of 59 from the previous week. In the early months of the pandemic, first-time unemployment claims rose to...
PoliticsPosted by
The Center Square

Budget, map to dominate final week of session

(The Center Square) – With just eight scheduled session days left for the Illinois Legislature, two of the biggest issues – a budget and a new map for the state’s political boundaries – remain unresolved. Some other crucial issues could be left behind. Lawmakers continue to craft a state budget,...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Adds 3,800 Jobs In April; Unemployment Stays At 6.2%: Labor Report

Maryland’s economy added 3,800 jobs in April and the state’s unemployment rate remained at 6.2%, according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning. By contrast, Maryland added 13,100 jobs in March. The national unemployment rate is at 6.1%. The unemployment rate does not include those who no longer are […] The post Maryland Adds 3,800 Jobs In April; Unemployment Stays At 6.2%: Labor Report appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
EconomyThe Fiscal Times

23 States Cutting Off Enhanced Unemployment Benefits Early

Florida is the 23rd state to announce that it is ending the $300 per week boost to unemployment benefits provided by the federal government. The payments will end on June 26, about 10 weeks before the program is set to expire at the federal level, the state said Monday. All...