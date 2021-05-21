newsbreak-logo
SOAR.FI (SOAR) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

By Shelly Janes
SOAR.FI (CURRENCY:SOAR) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, SOAR.FI has traded down 36.1% against the dollar. One SOAR.FI coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOAR.FI has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $17,686.00 worth of SOAR.FI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

