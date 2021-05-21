SOAR.FI (SOAR) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded down 49.6% against the US dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.