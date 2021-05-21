newsbreak-logo
Oregon latest state to turn its COVID vaccine rollout into a million dollar lottery

By Tim Gruver
The Center Square
The Center Square
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The Center Square) – Every vaccinated Oregonian age 18 and older have a shot at winning $1 million, Gov. Kate Brown announced on Friday. The prize applies to any Oregonian who at least one shot of COVID vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson. Vaccinated residents ages 12 to 17 will all have a chance to win one of five $100,000 college scholarships. One Oregonian in each of the state's 36 counties will also have a chance to win a $10,000 prize. The contest applies to the undocumented, Brown said Friday.

