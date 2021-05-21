MLB Week 9 Pitching Waiver Wire: Is Spencer Turnbull For Real?

It feels a bit silly adding Robbie Ray to the waiver wire list this late into his season, but he’s still at just 51.2% ownership in ESPN leagues! Keep in mind, Ray is still only 29 years old. It feels as if he is older, as he has been around since 2014 and racked up 882.2 career innings. In that time, however, Ray has amassed a career 4.24 ERA, 4.17 FIP, and 11.1 Strikeouts Per Nine clip. So far in seven 2021 starts, Ray has a 3.79 ERA across 40.1 innings to go along with 48 strikeouts and just 10 walks. Be wary, however, as he still is giving up plenty of hard contact and his FIP is sky-high at 5.19. Regardless, he’s getting the job done and pitching for one of the better offenses in the league with Toronto. Until his numbers start plummeting, he’s a must-add.