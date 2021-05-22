QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.72.