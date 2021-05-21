newsbreak-logo
APSO deputy under investigation for shooting a man in Sorrento, State Police says

By LARA NICHOLSON
theadvocate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy is under investigation by Louisiana State Police after shooting a man while responding to call, according to LSP. Just after midnight Friday, two APSO deputies responded to a reported "disturbance" on Wildwood Drive near the Pelican Point Golf and Country Club. When they arrived, a fight broke out between the officers and three men that ended with a deputy shooting one of them, State Police said.

