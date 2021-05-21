Delgado drops regional opener in Oklahoma
Delgado dropped its opening game against #3 Crowder College in Friday’s opening game of the 2021 NJCAA South Central District Tournament in Owasso, Oklahoma. The Dolphins scored the game’s first run in the first when Brayden Jobert walked, advanced on a single by Ethan Lege, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Stephen Klein. Crowder runners reached on back-to-back two out singles in the second before a three run homerun gave the Roughriders a 3-1 lead. Crowder went on to homer in the third, fourth, and fifth innings to expand their lead towards the eventual 12-2 mercy rule defeat over Delgado.crescentcitysports.com