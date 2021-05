(The Center Square) - An Arizona lawmaker who recently lost her son to a fentanyl overdose could soon see her state legalize a way to test for the powerful drug. Sen. Christine Marsh, D-Phoenix, sponsored SB 1486 which would legalize fentanyl test strips by changing the definition of drug paraphernalia to exclude narcotic drug testing products. She hopes the bill will prevent more deaths like that of her son, 25-year-old Landon Marsh, who lost his life after overdosing on a pill laced with Fentanyl.