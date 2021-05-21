Wownero (WOW) Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges
Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $23.19 million and approximately $149,280.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.