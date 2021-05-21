newsbreak-logo
Attorneys argue Nevada police union's 'escape periods' are likely unconstitutional

By Robert Davis
thecentersquare.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) — Attorneys recently filed briefs in response to a case from a Las Vegas police officer who's questioning the constitutionality of union dues. Citing the U.S. Supreme Court case of Janus v. AFSCME, attorneys with the the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation argued in the briefs that the Las Vegas Police Protective Association’s (PPA) 20-day “escape period” is likely unconstitutional and is “overly restrictive” of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Melodie DePierro's First Amendment right to abstain from membership.

www.thecentersquare.com
