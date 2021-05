Republican governors in three states announced this week that they are cutting off extended federal unemployment aid to residents that was set to expire in September.As states begin relaxing coronavirus restrictions, governors in Arkansas, Montana and South Carolina have revived long-running GOP arguments that unemployment payments prevent people from returning to work, despite mounting fears among workers of Covid-19 exposure in low-wage jobs, and childcare costs in areas where options are limited or unavailable during the public health crisis and other concerns.The cuts will prematurely target the $300 in additional weekly federal payments on which millions of Americans have...