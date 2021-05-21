newsbreak-logo
Apple puts CEO Tim Cook on the stand to fight the maker of 'Fortnite'

By Reed Albergotti
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApple CEO Tim Cook faced some of the most forceful scrutiny of a major tech executive in decades on Friday when the judge in an antitrust case grilled him about the stranglehold Apple has over the app economy. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers is presiding over the case brought...

Businessbloomberglaw.com

Apple Judge Presses Cook Hard in Final Minutes of Epic Trial (1)

Apple Inc. ’s chances of winning an antitrust trial brought by Epic Games Inc. appeared less certain Friday after the judge put chief executive officer. on the spot over claims that his company’s app marketplace is anticompetitive. U.S. District Judge. Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers. needled Cook on why the iPhone maker...
BusinessCNET

Apple's Tim Cook grilled by judge overseeing Epic's Fortnite trial

For the past three weeks, a mix of Apple executives and experts have defended the company's policies that tightly control how apps work on the billion active iPhones around the world. Fortnite maker Epic Games sued Apple in August, saying its behavior stifles competition within the iPhone's world. On Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook found himself answering pointed questions about competition from the person who'll be deciding the case, US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.
Businessresearchblaze.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook Explains To The Court That App Store Is Not Monopoly

Tim cook said that the app store is like a feature and all developers manage at the same level they work for privacy, security, and quality, and rules apply to everyone. Just like we know that this product has huge demand in the world and one hundred million users use it currently so it is important that how the features are working and how we paid for any apps that is an important thing when you are an iPhone user or Apple customer. And I think this is a beautiful product and they have a great experience. Tim cook said that it is not a monopoly like others, 84% of apps totally free, and the remaining 16% pay for specific subscriptions. Epic said that this is a monopoly and also that take a commission for a gaming console but things are how Tim cook handle these things, we all know that Apple’s biggest success during Cook’s regains.
Businessfox4now.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook faces tough questions about app store competition

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook described the company's ironclad control over its mobile app store as the best way to serve and protect iPhone users, but faced tough questions about competition issues from a judge while testifying Friday about allegations that he oversees an illegal monopoly.
BusinessComplex

Epic Games Lawyer Jokes About Hoping His iPhone Still Works After Tim Cook Testimony in Antitrust Trial

On Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook testified in front of court as the company’s ongoing legal battle with Fortnite creators Epic Games continues to unfold. Per Deadline, Cook defended the iOS App store during a testimony after Epic Games accused the company of being a “monopolist” in the drawn-out antitrust trial. Aside from Epic’s disagreement on how much of a commission Apple should take, the Fortnite and Unreal Engine developer said the tech giant makes it difficult for developers to allow customers to make transactions outside of the App Store ecosystem.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

New Apple Leak Reveals iPhone 13 Design Shock

Production of Apple’s iPhone 13 range is ahead of schedule and it is set to deliver one of the biggest upgrades in iPhone history (literally). But now a new leak has revealed a design decision no-one saw coming. Spotted by CNet, Apple is said to be producing an eye-opening pink...
Businessithinkdiff.com

Apple employees call on CEO Tim Cook to condemn attacks on Palestinians

In an internal letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, the company’s Muslim Association has asked him to give out a public statement condemning the attacks on Palestinians. The letter is written in wake of the recent Israeli-Palestinian aggression that erupted in mid-May, as a result, Israeli airforces bombed Gaza leaving 227 dead, including 63 children, and many injured and now homeless.
Technologyeminetra.com

In an antitrust trial, Tim Cook claims Apple won’t hurt app makers

At another point, Apple’s lawyer asked Cook about Apple’s competition in the app market. Cook said he believes that the digital marketplace, which distributes games, including games from game console makers such as Epic and Sony and Microsoft, is a direct competitor to the App Store. But he admitted, “I’m not a gamer.”
BusinessPhone Arena

Tim Cook takes the stand and explains why Apple keeps tight control over the App Store

Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stand this morning to defend the 30% cut of in-app payments that Apple receives. The tech giant also forces developers who want their app listed in the App Store to only use Apple's in-app payment platform to process such a purchase. When Epic Games sought to evade paying Apple's 30% cut for in-app purchases of Fortnite game currency by offering its own payment platform, that was a violation of App Store rules which led to the removal of the game from the App Store.
BusinessCNBC

Walter Isaacson on Apple CEO Tim Cook taking stand in Epic Games case

Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the stand Friday in the trial between Apple and "Fortnite" maker Epic Games. Walter Isaacson, Tulane professor and an advisory partner at Perella Weinberg Partners, wrote the biography of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 2011. Isaacson joined "Squawk Box" on Friday to discuss what's at stake.