In the next 90 days, checks will be mailed out to 176 current and former workers at an industrial bakery in Gresham. Portland Specialty Baking (PSB) is paying $580,000 to settle a class-action lawsuit over systematically shorting overtime pay. The company didn’t admit to wrongdoing, but did agree to pay up to $90,000 in attorney fees, and $30,000 to a settlement administrator, and $460,000 to the workers. Checks will go out to 176 workers who responded to the lawsuit settlement notice, out of 581 who worked there August 2014 to July 2017 and were contacted by the court. Checks will range from $100 to $4,800, and most will be about $750.