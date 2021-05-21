Illinois has nearly empty rainy day fund amid pandemic

(The Center Square) – A credit rating agency is forecasting a full job recovery for Illinois and the rest of the country won’t happen until the end of 2022. Fitch Ratings says the job market was hit hard by the pandemic, and despite recent monthly gains, the recovery in employment has lagged output. Unemployment will not fall back to 4.3%, which is Fitch Ratings’ estimate of the natural rate, until the 4th quarter of next year.