Joplin, MO

‘I’m just extremely blessed’: Young woman survives two tornadoes, more

By John Hacker
Joplin Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say Olivia Rogers feels blessed is probably an understatement. To say she’s an overachiever, in life and in survival, is also probably an understatement. As the 20-year-old Joplin woman prepares to enter her senior year at Missouri Southern State University — she’s planning on earning her bachelor’s degree in mass communication in just three years — she reflects on a young life lived on the edge, although not exactly by choice, and a community recovering from a terrible trauma a decade earlier.

