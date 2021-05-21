‘I’m just extremely blessed’: Young woman survives two tornadoes, more

For the second consecutive Sunday, another round of congratulations is in order — this time, for the Joplin Globe’s All-Area Academic Excellence Team. The team, which honors some of the best and brightest graduating high school seniors in the area, is a program of the Globe’s Newspapers in Education department. Students are nominated by their principals or counselors, and they are selected for the team based on their cumulative GPA and ACT or SAT scores. They’re typically recognized each spring with a banquet at sponsoring institution Missouri Southern State University, although this year’s was canceled because of the pandemic.