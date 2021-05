Sunday May 23, 2021 6:00 a.m. When places around the world are shut down due to the pandemic, online channels become a source of art and cultural learning that many people turn to. A step toward recovery asks Hong Kong to volunteer again to be the flagship of the major event safely. To bring art to help be a major driver to fully restore the world to its original state. By May, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) launched a “Hong Kong Arts” campaign to promote more than 10 artworks organized in a format that the public could view in person and via channels. My digital to provide an opportunity for interested people to enjoy the arts and experience the dynamism of Hong Kong, wherever they are in the world. You can preview Hong Kong’s arts atmosphere at https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/explore/arts.html.