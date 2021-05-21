Kandiyohi County cracks the 50% vaccinated mark

BROOKINGS – The state is reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths in South Dakota Monday. None of the new cases are in Brookings County. Brookings County cases remain at 4,221 total cases: 4,163 of those people have recovered (two new), with 21 active cases (down by two) and 37 deaths (no change). A total of 13,852 people have tested negative in Brookings County (19 new), and 161 people (no change) in the county have been hospitalized at some point, the state reported.