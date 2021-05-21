newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kandiyohi County, MN

Kandiyohi County cracks the 50% vaccinated mark

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 3 days ago

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Friday reported a COVID-19-related death in Stearns County, their 223rd since the start of the pandemic. Statewide there were 21 additional deaths reported, bringing the state's death toll to 7354. There were 690 additional cases of coronavirus reported, putting Minnesota's total at nearly 598,000, and of that number, more than 583,000 victims have recovered. The figures were based on approximately 23,000 test results.

www.willmarradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stearns County, MN
Government
Kandiyohi County, MN
Health
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
Willmar, MN
Health
County
Stearns County, MN
City
Renville, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Stearns County, MN
Health
City
Willmar, MN
Willmar, MN
Government
County
Kandiyohi County, MN
Kandiyohi County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Health Department#State Department#Swift#Mdh#Friday Stearns County#Chippewa#Totals Cases#Vaccine#Deaths#Health Friday#Pope Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Highlands County, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

County sees just 2 COVID cases

Highlands County saw just two new cases of COVID-19, according to Sunday’s numbers released by the Florida Department of Health. Both cases were seen in children, with one being 2 and the other being 10 years old. The two new cases bring the county’s total to 8,726, with 8,629 being...
Brookings County, SDBrookings Register

No new COVID-19 cases in Brookings Co. Monday, May 24

BROOKINGS – The state is reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths in South Dakota Monday. None of the new cases are in Brookings County. Brookings County cases remain at 4,221 total cases: 4,163 of those people have recovered (two new), with 21 active cases (down by two) and 37 deaths (no change). A total of 13,852 people have tested negative in Brookings County (19 new), and 161 people (no change) in the county have been hospitalized at some point, the state reported.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

Minnesota reports 469 new COVID-19 cases, 0 more deaths Monday

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported 469 new COVID-19 cases and zero more deaths Monday. According to officials, the state has seen 599,234 cases and 7,370 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have continued to fall, with 100 patients in the ICU and...
Minnesota Statewillmarradio.com

Zero additional COVID-19-related deaths reported again in Minnesota

(St. Paul MN-) For the third time this Month, The Minnesota Department of Health Monday reported zero additional deaths from COVID-19-related illness. Minnesota's death toll stands at 7370. There were 469 additional cases of coronavirus reported, bringing the state's pandemic total now to more than 599,000, and that number will likely top the 600,000 mark Tuesday or Wednesday. More than 586,000 victims have recovered. The figures were based on approximately 11,500 test results.
Washington StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coronavirus: County-by-county in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health releases updated numbers on new coronavirus cases, deaths, recoveries, and a breakdown of which counties have more cases every day. Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases, hospitalizations, and deaths county-by-county in Washington as of 3:44 PM 5/21/2021. Friday, May 21, 2021: Today’s...
Minnesota StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Minnesota

The U.S. has reported more than 32.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 20, 2021. More than 580,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Mankato, MNKEYC

Mask-off protest planned Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some students across the state are planning to skip the face coverings on Monday. It’s part of a mask-off protest. Reopen Minnesota Coalition says it’s an effort to show that students are quote being abused by state health officials and Governor Tim Walz. When Governor Walz announced the end of COVID restrictions, he kept Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan in place, requiring face coverings for students and staff in all school districts until the end of this school year.
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

Minnesota Adds 21 COVID-19 Deaths Thursday

ST. PAUL -- A deadly day in Minnesota Thursday for people suffering from complications related to COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 21 new deaths, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 7,354. One of the deaths was a Sherburne County resident in their early 60's and another was a Stearns County resident in their early 80's.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Minnesota could begin offering incentives to get vaccinated, Walz says

Following the example of other states, Minnesota could begin offering incentives to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Tim Walz said. At a Wednesday press conference at the state’s vaccination site at the Mall of America, Walz said he is considering incentives to motivate more Minnesotans to get vaccinated. He said he expects his team to put together a list of possible incentives to review soon.
Public HealthPope County Tribune

Gov. Walz ends mask-wearing mandate for those fully vaccinated

Minnesota ended its statewide mask-wearing order last Friday following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allowing people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to stop wearing masks, Gov. Tim Walz announced during a press conference last Thursday. Walz has said he will sign an executive...
Public Healthmprnews.org

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: State mask mandate ends; pandemic remains

61.3 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose; 52 percent — more than 2.2 million people — are now completely vaccinated. Active cases trending at six-week low; intensive care hospitalizations down. State mask mandate lifted, following new CDC guidance. Updated: 11:35 a.m. Minnesota’s COVID-19 picture...