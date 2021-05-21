Kandiyohi County cracks the 50% vaccinated mark
(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Friday reported a COVID-19-related death in Stearns County, their 223rd since the start of the pandemic. Statewide there were 21 additional deaths reported, bringing the state's death toll to 7354. There were 690 additional cases of coronavirus reported, putting Minnesota's total at nearly 598,000, and of that number, more than 583,000 victims have recovered. The figures were based on approximately 23,000 test results.www.willmarradio.com