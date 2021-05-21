newsbreak-logo
Jose Ramirez And Josh Taylor: Two Different Personalities; One Ultimate Goal

Boxing Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I think he’s kind of cheap, to be honest,” said WBC and WBO super lightweight titlist Jose Ramirez. Fresh from a face off, the 28 year old undefeated Texan, known as “Jaguar,” was referring to the man he had just stood nose to nose with, WBA and IBF super lightweight titlist Josh Taylor. “He’s not a gentleman,” the 26-0 Ramirez added. One suspects the 17-0 Taylor wouldn’t have it any other way. The truth is that this Saturday’s bout between the two men, which is for the division’s undisputed championship, is more than a battle of two major talents, it’s also a fascinating showcase of notably different personalities.

