Special Weather Statement issued for Crowley County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Crowley The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 459 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles west of Wild Horse Point, or 38 miles north of La Junta, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Crowley County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN