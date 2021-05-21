newsbreak-logo
Crowley County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Crowley County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crowley County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO...SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA...EASTERN CROWLEY AND NORTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 552 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cheraw, or 10 miles north of La Junta, moving north at 55 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cheraw and Arlington.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crowley, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crowley; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Otero County in southeastern Colorado Southern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 620 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Fowler, or 29 miles east of Pueblo, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rocky Ford, Fowler, Ordway, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Sugar City and Crowley. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Tornado Warning issued for Crowley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Crowley The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 459 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles west of Wild Horse Point, or 38 miles north of La Junta, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Crowley County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN