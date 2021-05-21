Special Weather Statement issued for Crowley County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crowley County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO...SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA...EASTERN CROWLEY AND NORTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 552 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cheraw, or 10 miles north of La Junta, moving north at 55 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cheraw and Arlington.alerts.weather.gov