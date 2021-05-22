Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Eastern Las Animas County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County; Eastern Las Animas County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN PROWERS...NORTHWESTERN BACA...SOUTH CENTRAL KIOWA...EAST CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS AND EASTERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 615 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles north of Pritchett, or 21 miles northwest of Springfield, moving north at 55 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lamar, Wiley, Pritchett, McClave, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir and Caddoa.alerts.weather.gov