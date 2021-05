Labour has ramped up pressure on Boris Johnson as the prime minister’s former chief of staff prepared to tell the inside story of the deadly delays to Britain’s coronavirus lockdown.In a parliamentary showdown scheduled for Wednesday, Dominic Cummings is expected to hold the prime minister responsible for tens of thousands of avoidable Covid deaths by being too slow to act. A shadow minister on Sunday night told The Independent that Mr Johnson should be “nervous” about the hearing, adding: “Cummings has a responsibility to come clean.”As allies of Mr Cummings briefed that he is ready to “napalm” Mr Johnson’s...