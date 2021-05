Former director of BBC News James Harding has refused to answer questions on whether former director-general Lord Hall had any role in the rehiring of Martin Bashir in 2016. Harding, who held the post between 2013 and 2018, said he was sorry Bashir had returned to the corporation because it had made things “more difficult for everyone” in the wake of Lord Dyson’s blistering report and that responsibility for the rehiring “sits with me”.