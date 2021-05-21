Brown bears euthanised at zoo after escaping enclosure

Bjorn Dihle’s new book explores humans’ complicated relationship with Alaskan brown bears and grizzlies, tracing the history of our interactions—from Meriwether Lewis to Theodore Roosevelt, Douglas Peacock and Timothy Treadwell. A Shape in the Dark: Living and Dying with Brown Bears (Mountaineers Books, $18) also includes profound personal reflection as Dihle, an Alaskan writer, naturalist guide and hunter, weaves his own vast experience into the narrative. “Living and working with [brown bears] inspires humility, respect, and, at times, fear,” says Dihle, who describes many fascinating (and sometimes close) encounters with brown bears. “My goal in writing this book was for it to not be another scary bear book. That proved difficult. An aggressive brown bear can be terrifying, but the demon monster mythology surrounding them and perpetuated by the media is not true.”