On May 10, after Israel began bombing the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas firing rockets at Israel, in what Hamas claimed was a protest of Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque, Andrew Yang sent a tweet. “I’m standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists,” it read. “The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere.” In any previous mayoral campaign, this commentary might have been conventional and unremarkable, especially for a candidate who has been endorsed by key Orthodox Jewish leaders in the city.