Moving Space to Earth: Perseverance Tech for Earth Applications
From CMOS to batteries––space initiatives have often yielded technology that had a place in space, but also found a home on Earth. With the new "Space Race" taking place, and the monumental success of NASA's Preservation rover landing on Mars, more innovations should trickle down from space to Earth applications. A few companies like Honeybee Robotics, Tempo Automation, and others have recently crafted electronics with surprising Earthen applications. How might this become the norm in the coming years?www.allaboutcircuits.com