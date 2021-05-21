Moving Space to Earth: Perseverance Tech for Earth Applications

NOORDWIJK, The Netherlands (Netherlands Space Office PR) — ESA’s new space probe JUICE – which stands for Jupiter Icy moons Explorer – will be tested this month at the ESTEC testing centre in Noordwijk. The Netherlands is responsible for powering JUICE with solar panels developed by Airbus in Leiden. Our country is also involved in the mission on a scientific level. Scientists and engineers from Delft University of Technology are preparing for their work on this mission together with their colleagues from JIVE in Dwingeloo. They will use radio telescopes located all over the planet, including in Westerbork in the Dutch province of Drenthe, to closely monitor the planetary explorer’s progress. In this manner, they are paving the way for ground-breaking scientific research of the icy moons of Jupiter.