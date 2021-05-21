newsbreak-logo
Aerospace & Defense

Moving Space to Earth: Perseverance Tech for Earth Applications

By Tyler Charboneau
allaboutcircuits.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom CMOS to batteries––space initiatives have often yielded technology that had a place in space, but also found a home on Earth. With the new "Space Race" taking place, and the monumental success of NASA's Preservation rover landing on Mars, more innovations should trickle down from space to Earth applications. A few companies like Honeybee Robotics, Tempo Automation, and others have recently crafted electronics with surprising Earthen applications. How might this become the norm in the coming years?

IndustryMinneapolis Star Tribune

In Sweden's Arctic among the reindeer, a space complex is taking shape

KIRUNA, Sweden — The path to the reindeer herder's spring home took him across four frozen lakes and countless snowy hilltops. Arriving to a light dusting of snow, the herder, Aslak Allas, switched off his snowmobile, and the overwhelming silence of Sweden's Arctic settled in. His reindeer, thousands of them,...
Aerospace & DefenseInverse

Mushrooms could solve a huge problem in outer space

According to the latest numbers from the ESA’s Space Debris Office (SDO), there are roughly 6,900 artificial satellites in orbit. The situation is going to become exponentially crowded in the coming years, thanks to the many telecommunications, internet, and small satellites that are expected to be launched. This creates all kinds of worries for collision risks and space debris, not to mention environmental concerns.
Aerospace & DefenseCleanTechnica

NASA, ESA, & JAXA Host Hackathon to Study Environmental Effects of COVID-19

The measures countries have taken in response to COVID-19, ranging from large-scale lockdowns to the mass deployment of personal protective equipment, have resulted in environmental effects. To study those, NASA, ESA (European Space Agency), and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will host an Earth Observation Dashboard Hackathon, from June 23–29, taking advantage of powerful Earth observation tools.
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Post

If a satellite falls on your house, space law protects you — but there are no legal penalties for leaving junk in orbit

On May 8, a piece of space junk from a Chinese rocket fell back to Earth and landed in the Indian Ocean near the Maldives. A year ago, in May 2020, another Chinese rocket had met the same fate when it plummeted into the waters off the West African coast. No one knew when or where either of these pieces of space junk were going to hit, so it was a relief when neither crashed on land or injured anyone.
IndustryPosted by
Forbes

As Interest In Space Tourism Booms, New Research Shows What May Happen To The Body In Space

Space tourism is a newly introduced luxury that will potentially become reality very soon. There are numerrous companies trying to scale their technology to make this possible. Take for example Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, which is currently open for bids for a seat on its New Shepard flight planned for July 2021 (current high bid: $2.8 million). Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezaw also announced a new project named “dearMoon,” which will enable 8 civilians to join a “week-long Starship mission around the Moon in 2023.” These are just two of the biggest names in space travel, with many more smaller companies ramping up their operations with scalable space-travel in mind.
Astronomyparabolicarc.com

Dutch Experiment Adds New Dimension to Research Mission to the Moons of Jupiter

NOORDWIJK, The Netherlands (Netherlands Space Office PR) — ESA’s new space probe JUICE – which stands for Jupiter Icy moons Explorer – will be tested this month at the ESTEC testing centre in Noordwijk. The Netherlands is responsible for powering JUICE with solar panels developed by Airbus in Leiden. Our country is also involved in the mission on a scientific level. Scientists and engineers from Delft University of Technology are preparing for their work on this mission together with their colleagues from JIVE in Dwingeloo. They will use radio telescopes located all over the planet, including in Westerbork in the Dutch province of Drenthe, to closely monitor the planetary explorer’s progress. In this manner, they are paving the way for ground-breaking scientific research of the icy moons of Jupiter.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
WOKV

China's Mars rover touches ground on red planet

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s first Mars rover has driven down from its landing platform and is now roaming the surface of the red planet, China's space administration said Saturday. The solar-powered rover touched Martian soil at 10:40 a.m. Saturday Beijing time (0240 GMT), the China National Space Administration said.
Aerospace & DefenseLas Vegas Herald

China's robotic arm in space station sparks concerns in US

Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): China's deployment of a powerful robotic arm attached to the core module of its Tiangong Space Station has sparked concerns across the US as the technology "could be used in a future system for grappling other satellites". The 10-metre-long device, which is capable of lifting...
Astronomyearth.com

A look back at Earth from the ISS

Today’s Video of the Day from the European Space Agency features a time-lapse of images captured during French astronaut Thomas Pesquet’s second mission to the International Space Station. Following the French tradition to name space missions after stars or constellations, Pesquet’s second mission is named “Alpha” after the closest stellar...
Aerospace & Defenseeminetra.com

Virgin Galactic completes flight for space travel

Virgin Galactic successfully completed a space trip on Saturday. This shows that the space travel company founded by Richard Branson has made progress following a series of delays in flight schedules. Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity reached an altitude of 89.2 kilometers and succeeded in flying for the first time in...
Aerospace & Defensenorthwestgeorgianews.com

China releases photo of Rover probing near Mars landing site

China released another photograph from its spacecraft that landed on Mars, showing the Zhurong rover cruising along the surface of the Red Planet. The photograph shows the rover has started probing Mars, where it will explore the surface near the landing site as planned, according to a statement Saturday on the China National Space Administration’s website.
AstronomyCosmos

Solar Orbiter captures coronial mass ejection

The Solar Orbiter has captured its first coronial mass ejection (CME) from the Sun, as Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology pushes for better space-weather watching capabilities. NASA and the European Space Agency launched the orbiter to observe the solar winds and solar cycle, and it has just sent back the first...
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

See NASA’s Curiosity Rover’s Stunning 360-Degree View Atop “Mont Mercou” on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover took this 360-degree panorama while atop “Mont Mercou,” a rock formation that offered a view into Gale Crater below. The panorama is stitched together from 132 individual images taken on April 15, 2021, the 3,090th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. The panorama has been white-balanced so that the colors of the rock materials resemble how they would appear under daytime lighting conditions on Earth.
Astronomyparabolicarc.com

ESA Advances its Plan for Satellites Around the Moon

PARIS (ESA PR) — A bold proposal to create a commercially viable constellation of lunar satellites has taken a step closer. Two consortia of companies will be supported by ESA to devise detailed definitions of how to provide telecommunications and navigation services for missions to the Moon, under the agency’s Moonlight initiative.
Boats & Watercraftstheiet.org

The measure of: Earth 300 superyacht

An emissions-free ‘nuclear powered’ science exploration vessel, as large as the world’s longest cruise ship, might launch as soon as 2025. Designed by international design and architecture company Iddes Yacht, the proposed Earth 300 superyacht will “unite science and exploration to confront Earth’s greatest challenges”, according to Ivan Salas Jefferson, the company’s founder.