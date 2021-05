The FPS Review have taken a close look at the performance of AMD’s FidelityFX enhancements, as well as variable rate shading and ray tracing in the newest Resident Evil game. One tip that immediately stands out is that if you enable Ray Tracing it will turn Ambient Occlusion off and if you lose the ability to chose between SSAO or CACAO but only the choice to toggle AO on or off. Ray tracing offers separate options for Global Illumination Reflection and Light Reflection, though The FPS Review found it was generally a good idea to keep them at the same level.