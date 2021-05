Now that the NFL draft is over and we begin the long wait for off-season activities to kick into gear, I thought it would be a good time to look back while we wait to see how the Falcons take us forward. For an upcoming series, I’d like to take stock of the best seasons Matt Ryan has had with the Falcons, with Julio Jones on deck. But instead of just writing this out and making those determinations myself, I want to hear from all of you.