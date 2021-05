After a year spent being stuck inside our homes, we’ve all come to appreciate everything the home has to offer, and all the ways it can be so much more. If you’ve been thinking about renovating your home, you’re far from alone. Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies projects that the remodeling industry will have grown by 21% since 2017. In total, the amount spent on home improvement and remodeling is expected to reach a staggering $352 billion. With the remodeling industry showing no signs of cooling off or slowing down, there’s a multitude of reasons why someone would choose to renovate their home, before they get left behind.