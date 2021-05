Ellen DeGeneres opened up about the rumors that her show was a “toxic” environment in her first interview since announcing that her show will be ending after season 19. The talk show host told Savannah Guthrie that she has 255 employees and had know way of knowing what was going on behind-the-scenes. She added, “I do wish somebody would have come to me and said, ‘Hey, something’s going on that you should know about.’”