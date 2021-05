LOCKPORT — The speedy season that was has come to an end for Lockport girls volleyball. The No. 4 Lady Lions ran into a buzzsaw with No. 5 Orchard Park, as the Lady Quakers took a 3-0 road sweep Tuesday in the Section VI Class AA quarterfinals. The Lady Lions (9-4) bowed out in their first playoff match of 2021, while OP (8-5) advances to the semifinals to take on No. 1 Clarence on Thursday.