I got an email from Mint today telling me that I’d spent an unusual amount on clothing — get off my back, Mint! I finally get to leave the house! I wanted some real pants! –and it got me, a la Ms Bradshaw, to thinking: I bet folks have bought some stuff in their time that they look back at and think, “what was I thinking?” (Many items on infomercials may fall into this category.) Let’s talk about all the stuff we’ve bought…and regret.