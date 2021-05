Propulsion manufacturers are developing drives and thrusters for a growing fleet of diesel-electric, hybrid and all-electric vessels. Maritime battery usage, either for hybrid-electric or all-electric propulsion, has skyrocketed over the last five years, more than tripling the size of the electrified fleet to 331. Some 47% of these vessels are hybrids, 26% are pure electric, 22% are plug-in hybrids and 5% are not known, according to DNV’s Alternative Fuel Insights. With another 191 newbuilds on order, it won’t be long before the global fleet eclipses 500 hybrid and all-electric vessels.