Texas A&M is generally considered to be one of the top ten teams going into the 2021 college football season due to its talent level which features multiple players who are possible first round selections in the 2022 National Football League draft. Big boards for the event have come out earlier than usual and Mel Kiper of ESPN has come out with his top 25 prospects which includes three Aggies: defensive end Demarvin Leal at number five, offensive linemen Kenyon Green at number seven, and running back Isaiah Spiller in the 20th spot.