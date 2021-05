A new series of the high stakes patisserie contest kicks off with returning hosts Liam Charles and Tom Allen taking us through the fiendish bakes set by judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden. The pair have their rulers and notebooks out to assess the best sweet treats the UK’s kitchens have to offer, starting with teams from Cardiff, Bristol, Norfolk, Brighton and London. Up first, the chefs have three and a half hours to make 24 identical tarte piémontaise and Jaffa Cakes, before turning their attentions to building a fine-dining strawberry and cream showpiece. Ammar Kalia.