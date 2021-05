Socially awkward straightedge fraud. You can totally feel Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's excitement for his upcoming Black Adam film and quite frankly, he has every reason in the world to be extremely ecstatic about it. The project has been stuck in developmental hell for over a decade with the general belief within the DC Extended Universe fandom that the film has silently been canned. Thankfully, that's not the case and the film has begun filming.