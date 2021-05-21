Why Your Cybersecurity Posture Should be a Zero
Cyber threats across commercial and government enterprises appear to be so common that seldom do we see major stories on the topic. The past couple of weeks were an exception, as gas stations along the East Coast ran out of fuel supplies, thanks to the paralyzing cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline. In April, the Washington, D.C. police department suffered a ransomware attack, one of many that make state and local governments an attractive target for cyber crime.www.govtech.com