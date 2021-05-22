newsbreak-logo
UN envoy: Failure to get rid of Libya mercenaries a threat

By EDITH M. LEDERER
 1 day ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Libya warned the Security Council on Friday that progress on the key issue of withdrawing mercenaries and foreign fighters from Libya has stalled and their continued presence is a threat not only to Libya but to the entire African region. Jan...

