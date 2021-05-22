Lawsuit Filed Against Frontier Communications over Internet Speed Misrepresentations
PHOENIX – Attorney General Mark Brnovich, along with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and a coalition of law enforcement agencies from five other states, filed a lawsuit against Frontier Communications (Frontier), alleging that the company did not provide many consumers with internet service at the speeds it promised and charged many for more expensive and higher-speed service than Frontier actually provided.