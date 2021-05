It looks like we've finally figured out what the problem was all along. Daniel Bryan was to blame for Smackdown's recent run of bad ratings, and with the leader of the Yes! Movement banned from Smackdown, it can finally begin to grow into the ratings juggernaut it was always destined to be. No further evidence is required than the ratings for this week's episode of Smackdown, which show a massive uptick after Bryan was booted off the show for losing a title match against Roman Reigns.