5/21 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Lindberg’s Alt Perspective Report on WM Backlash Fallout, Intercontinental Fatal Four Way, more.
-The show kicked off with Michael Cole welcoming the audience to the ThunderDome for tonight's Smackdown. All of the Smackdown champions appeared on the stage to start the show, sans the Universal Champion. Apollo Crews, Bianca Belair, Natalya & Tamina, and the Mysterios showed off their gold. They then hyped the fatal four way IC title match between Big E, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & Apollo Crews.