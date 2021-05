Texas Rangers vs San Francisco Giants 5/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Texas Rangers (18-19) will challenge the San Francisco Giants (21-14) in Game 2 of the Inter-League’s quick two-game set at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 3:45 PM ET. Texas will try to bounce back after losing Game 1 of a short two-game series versus the San Francisco Giants at 1-3 on Monday. LF Khris Davis led the Rangers with one run scored on two hits in the losing effort. 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa recorded a 0.290 batting average with a team-high 42 hits for Texas. RF Adolis Garcia led his team with nine home runs and 26 RBIs while CF Joey Gallo added a team-high 0.381 on-base percentage for the Rangers.