It only took a five-word text message for Vancouver Canadians co-owner Jake Kerr to sum up how he’s doing these days. “Other than ball just fine,” Kerr wrote back. That was Tuesday as the C’s were about to take to the field for their 2021 minor league baseball home-opener. They were doing it 530 kilometres from their traditional home, forced to play in Hillsboro, Ore., and borrow the ballpark of the rival Hillsboro Hops since COVID-19 restrictions regarding cross-border travel mean they can’t play out of their usual Nat Bailey Stadium digs for the time being at least.